Growing Bolder: Philanthropist Timothy Shriver; 85-Year-Old Hockey Player John MacMillan; Rescuing Wild Horses
Timothy Shriver holds a doctorate in education and is a disability rights advocate, CEO of UNITE and author of “Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening.” He delivers a timely message on the importance of unity and why it’s not an abstract ideal.
John MacMillan is a two-time Stanley Cup champion who, at 85, is still playing the game he loves. Only these days, he treats his teammates like his sons. We catch up with this Rock Star of Aging.
Plus, Diane Delano started a rescue center for abused and neglected horses, only to discover that she was doing amazing things for people, too.
