Growing Bolder: Philanthropist and Best Selling Author Timothy Shriver; 85-Year-old Hockey Player John MacMillan; Rescuing Wild Horses

by (WMFE)


Timothy Shriver holds a doctorate in education and is a disability rights advocate, CEO of UNITE, and author of Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening. He delivers a timely message on the importance of unity and why it’s not an abstract ideal. 

85-year-old and two-time Stanley Cup champion, John MacMillan is still playing the game he loves. We catch up with this Rock Star of Aging.

Plus, Diane Delano started a rescue center for abused and neglected horses, only to discover that she was doing amazing things for people, too.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

