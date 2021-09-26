Growing Bolder: Philanthropist and Author, Timothy Shriver; 85-Year-old Hockey Player John MacMillan; Rescuing Wild Horses

Philanthropist, disability rights advocate, CEO of UNITE and author of the book, Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening, Timothy Shriver reminds us we all have to find a way to end the divisiveness and come together because we are all part of the same community.

85-year-old and two-time Stanley Cup champion, John MacMillan is still playing the game he loves. We catch up with this Rock Star of Aging.

Plus, Diane Delano started a rescue center for abused and neglected horses, only to discover that she was doing amazing things for people, too.