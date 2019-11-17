Growing Bolder: Peter Max; Lisa Lynn; Sol Bleiweis; Thelma Reese

If you were around in the late 1960s and ’70s, you could not go anywhere without seeing the works of Peter Max. Now in his 70s, he’s healthier and happier than ever and still creating works of art and hanging with the coolest people around.

Ever feel like you’re just counting down the days until you arrive at life’s big train stations? The day you turn 18. The day you send your last kid to college. The day you retire. Key Howard has some advice for instead focusing on the journey.

Fitness and nutrition expert Lisa Lynn has a track record of success and of helping people who don’t think it’s going to work for them. She explains how her own years of failed diets and eating habits led her discover what really works. Get her tips.

Sol Bleiweis was just 11 years old when Germany invaded his native Poland. In Auschwitz, he watched his brother and mother die. But Sol not only survived, he made it his mission to make a difference and spread his message of joy and hope.

Thelma Reese is 80 years old and on the forefront of changing the way our culture views aging. She’s active, vibrant and excited about her future. She explains why it’s so crucial to highlight the new role models of aging women.