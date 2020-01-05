Growing Bolder: Pat Williams, Jim Karol, John Rivers, Nancy Sharp

How can the lessons of the legendary Coach John Wooden help you in your every day life? Author, executive and cancer survivor Pat Williams explains and gives you a pep talk for discovering your hidden talents and passions.

You know their names — Fala, Barnie, Liberty, Millie and now Bo. But have you ever wondered WHY so many presidents bring their beloved dogs to the White House? Key Howard has an idea.

Jim Karol is the world’s greatest mentalist. Now in his 60s, he says he’s healthier, sharper and more energetic than ever and he did it by tapping into his mental Fountain of Youth. He shares his brain training techniques.

John Rivers has quickly become not only one of the nation’s top restauranteurs but an entrepreneurial legend. Find out how his one simple take-out barbecue restaurant led to a new life of passion, purpose and success.

On the very day Nancy Sharp learned that her husband’s brain cancer had returned, she delivered premature twins. It was a day that marked the beginning of her children’s lives and the beginning of the end of her husband’s life.