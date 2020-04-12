 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Pat Boone; Delia Ephron; Betty Tisdale; Gary Wright

by (WMFE)

He’s had 15 Top Ten hits, written 15 books, starred in movies and on Broadway and now, in his 80s, legendary crooner Pat Boone is enjoying new adventures, like playing basketball and being a great-grandparent! He explains.

Writer and author Delia Ephron discussed the death of her sister, famed director Nora Ephron, and reveals what it took to overcome it.

She spent more than 35 years helping and loving the orphans of the world, and she didn’t do it from a distance — Betty Tisdale moved to disaster-stricken areas to provide as much help as possible. She shares stories of her incredible experiences.

Everyone knows the mega-hit, multi-platinum song, “Dreamweaver.” Singer-songwriter Gary Wright is a musical pioneer who’s left an indelible mark on the music we listen to. Now, he is lending some spiritual guidance for people searching for purpose in this life.


Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

