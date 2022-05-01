 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Olympic Champion and Author Apolo Anton Ohno; Columnist and Author Tamar Haspel; Master’s Athlete Sue Baross Nesbitt

Something we all have in common is our fear of change, yet change is something we all face. One of the biggest changes happens when our careers come to an end. Then what? This is true whether you’re an ordinary person or the most decorated US Winter Olympian of all time. Speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno hasn’t been in the Olympics since 2010 but he’s still making an impact, this time by empowering you to make your life’s transitions be the best they can be.   

 If you really want to eat healthy do you have to grow your own food? Author Tamar Haspel wanted to find out. So she left her New York City apartment and moved to 2 acres in Cape Cod to see if she could grow vegetables, forage for mushrooms and even hunt for her own meat. How did it go? It was pretty interesting, to say the least.

In her college years, Sue Baross Nesbitt was one of the top synchronized swimmers in the country. She stayed in the sport as a coach but did not swim for 40 years when she made the life-changing decision to get back in the water and start competing again. She explains why in this excerpt from the Fountain of Youth Podcast. 


