Growing Bolder: NPR Host Celeste Headlee; Songwriter Jimmy Webb; Journey’s Jonathan Cain

What are two skills that we can all improve? According to journalist, author, and public radio host, Celeste Headlee, they are talking and listening. She reveals how you can have a more effective and meaningful life just by learning to have conversations that matter.

Acclaimed songwriter, composer, and singer Jimmy Webb reveals who, out of all the greats he wrote hit songs for, meant the most to him and whose death still affects him.

Don’t Stop Believing is one of the most downloaded songs of all time, but what is it really about? Go Bolder Backstage with Journey’s Jonathan Cain to learn how a traumatic childhood event shaped his future and helped him believe in himself.


