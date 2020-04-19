Growing Bolder: Neil Diamond; Dr. Harold Freeman; Alex Rotas; Mariam Pare

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Neil Diamond is an American institution. One of best-selling artists of all time. He’s sold more than 128 million albums and is a Grammy Award-winning member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was awarded a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American music and culture. He checks in with Growing Bolder to discuss his legendary career and reveals why it took him until his 70s to discover true love, once and for all.

Responsible for saving countless lives, Dr. Harold Freeman is one of the most important health-care pioneers ever. Find out how his forward thinking in cancer care changed the way all future patients would be treated.

Alex Rotas not only discovered a new hobby after her retirement, she discovered a passion that’s led to a whole new career. Find out what she’s learned about life by photographing athletes in their 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.

In an instant, Miriam Paré went from being a college art student to a gun-shot victim and quadriplegic. She thought her dreams and aspirations were dead, until she discovered the magic world of mouth painting. Now, James Bond himself is a big fan of her work. She shares her incredible story of hope and inspiration.