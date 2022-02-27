Growing Bolder: Musician Jon Anderson; Author Douglas Abrams; Masters Swimmer John Corse

Musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson was the voice of the rock group, Yes. Now in his 70’s, Jon is as energetic and driven as ever and we join him as he works on what he believes is his strongest studio album in decades.

Author Douglas Abrams moderated one of the most compelling conversations ever; one between Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and his holiness, the Dalai Lama. It generated so many eye-opening lessons Abrams wrote a book about it. The Book of Joy shares their wisdom. We explore why what we can learn from them is more important than ever.

Recently, one of our favorite people passed away. John Corse was a 96-year-old masters swimming champion. We caught up with him after a 10 day-stint in the hospital with COVID-19. He attributed his recovery and long life to staying active and keeping his body strong enough to fight off the virus symptoms and side effects of the course of treatment.