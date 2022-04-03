 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Musician Denise Kaufman; Creator Tim Minchin

Denise Kaufman might be the greatest singer/guitarist you’ve never heard of. Her band, The Ace of Cups, opened for Hendrix and the Grateful Dead. But life split the all-girl group apart for fifty years until they finally came back together. Listen as she discusses their album half-a-century in the making and what it takes to keep a dream alive.

Tim Minchin is an actor, comedian, writer, and musician with something to say. From Jesus Christ Superstar to Californication, and his recent show Upright, the Australian sensation explains how following your passion can take you to some interesting and unexpected places.  


Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

