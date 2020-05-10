 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Mitch Albom; Herbie Hancock; Lynne Nieto; Tara Gidus

Mitch Albom says his beloved books aren’t about death; they’re very much about living and focusing on what’s really important. And his book, “The First Phone Call From Heaven,” is no exception.

What do you get when you take some outrageous jazz licks and mash ’em up with some righteous funk? You get the one and only Herbie Hancock!

Augie Nieto was one of the pioneers of fitness until Lou Gehrig’s disease threatened to take his life. Now, he and wife, Lynne, are fighting back. She shares their inspirational story.

Cancer took her husband’s life but not her desire to fight for others. Nutritionist Tara Gidus explains what she’s learned about the important and potentially life-saving ties between your diet and cancer.


