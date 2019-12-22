Growing Bolder: Michio Kaku; Amram Shapiro; Su Meck; Boz Skaggs

He’s one of the brightest — and most famous — scientific minds in the world today. The fascinating Dr. Michio Kaku shares some of the latest findings about the mind and how the stuff of science fiction is become reality. Are you ready to download your memories, record your dreams and upload information to your brain. Dr. Kaku says it’s not as far off as you might think!

We share the true story of Key Howard and his fascinating place in Hollywood history. Then listen to one of Key’s entertaining “Ain’t Life Grand” segments and find out why he’s always looking toward the future.

What are your odds of drowning? How do those odds compare to your odds of falling in love on a blind date? Amram Shapiro wanted to know the real statistics of things that happen to us every day so he compiled the fascinating Book of Odds.

Su Meck‘s story is one of the most devastating and shocking stories you’ll ever hear. While it is a story of profound loss, of incomprehensible challenges and of heartbreaking struggle, it’s also a story of how one woman faced up to putting the pieces of her shattered life back together.

Rocker Boz Skaggs‘ career began in the 1960s and is still going strong today. Boz explains why he’s having more fun, how he’s a better player and why he’s working more than ever before.