Growing Bolder: Mathematician and Chef Hari Pulapaka; 105-Year Old Julia Hawkins

Mathematician, chef, author and educator Hari Pulapaka believes a vegetarian diet is the best thing you can do for your health. With a little knowledge and creativity it can also be the tastiest.

You may have heard about 105-year old Julia Hawkins who became the oldest female in history to compete in a track and field event and set a world record.  We sit down with Julia to find out what makes her run.

 


