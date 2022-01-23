Growing Bolder: Mathematician and Chef Hari Pulapaka; 105-Year Old Julia Hawkins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Mathematician, chef, author and educator Hari Pulapaka believes a vegetarian diet is the best thing you can do for your health. With a little knowledge and creativity it can also be the tastiest.
You may have heard about 105-year old Julia Hawkins who became the oldest female in history to compete in a track and field event and set a world record. We sit down with Julia to find out what makes her run.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity