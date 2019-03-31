Growing Bolder: Maria Shriver; Nancy Hiller; Wayne Nelson; Mike Millen; Loretta Swit

Whether you’re 24, 42, 58 or 85, we’re all living through transitions. It’s a hallmark of life and one that can leave us feeling paralyzed and lost. Writer, journalist and advocate Maria Shriver wants everyone to know they’re capable of living meaningful, empowered lives, no matter how lost they may feel. Get her tips for finding the principles and practices to live life boldly.

Nancy Hiller never felt like she fit in — not with her family, not in school and not as she began her career. Then, she decided to prove all of the doubters wrong and start Growing Bolder.

The Little River Band had a string of hits years ago. So, why is it so important for singer Wayne Nelson to keep them going today? He explains to Growing Bolder.

Mike Millen just may be the fittest person over the age of 60 on the planet. He’s become a bit of a social media superstar thanks to videos of his unusual workouts, but what we love about Mike is his creativity in his workouts and his belief that fitness must be fun in order to be successful and sustainable. Get inspired to find the fun in your fitness.

You first fell in love with Loretta Swit with her smoldering portrayal of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H. Even she never expected to still be acting at 80, but that’s exactly what she’s doing. Find out why she thinks that’s significant for her industry and women.