 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Maria Shriver; Nancy Hiller; Wayne Nelson; Mike Millen; Loretta Swit

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Whether you’re 24, 42, 58 or 85, we’re all living through transitions. It’s a hallmark of life and one that can leave us feeling paralyzed and lost. Writer, journalist and advocate Maria Shriver wants everyone to know they’re capable of living meaningful, empowered lives, no matter how lost they may feel. Get her tips for finding the principles and practices to live life boldly.

Nancy Hiller never felt like she fit in — not with her family, not in school and not as she began her career. Then, she decided to prove all of the doubters wrong and start Growing Bolder.

The Little River Band had a string of hits years ago. So, why is it so important for singer Wayne Nelson to keep them going today? He explains to Growing Bolder.

Mike Millen just may be the fittest person over the age of 60 on the planet. He’s become a bit of a social media superstar thanks to videos of his unusual workouts, but what we love about Mike is his creativity in his workouts and his belief that fitness must be fun in order to be successful and sustainable. Get inspired to find the fun in your fitness.

You first fell in love with Loretta Swit with her smoldering portrayal of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H. Even she never expected to still be acting at 80, but that’s exactly what she’s doing. Find out why she thinks that’s significant for her industry and women.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP