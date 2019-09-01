Growing Bolder: Liberty DeVitto; Marilyn Kentz; David McRaney; Laruen Class Schneider

For more than 30 years, Liberty DeVitto was the driving force and the beat behind Billy Joel. Now, in his 60s, he’s banging the drum of starting anew, of reinvention and staying relevant. Find out about his rocking new project and why he’s having more fun — and living a healthier lifestyle — than ever before, discovering that aging well just may be the real fountain of youth.

Marilyn Kentz has one of the sharpest, brightest and funniest minds around. She is a comedian, writer, sitcom star, storyteller and a fearless warrior for women. She talks about her outrageous new one-woman show “WIll I Ever Wear a Bikini Again?”

Author and journalist David McRaney has distilled all the scientific research that’s been done over the past 30 years about the brain, and, in a strange, somewhat twisted way, he’s helping create an instruction manual on being a person.

You’ve heard about baseball or even rock and roll fantasy camps, but what about those who dream of being a part of a Broadway production? Now those dreams are coming true thanks to Lauren Class Schneider, who followed her childhood dreams to make that happen.