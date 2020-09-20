Growing Bolder: Kim Campbell; Dr. Elizabeth Malko; Sky Bergman; Roger Landry

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Caregiving is one of the most painful, stressful and complicated tasks anyone could ever take on. It’s a role Kim Campbell took on when her husband, famed country musician Glen Campbell, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She shares how they journeyed the path together during the Rhinestone Cowboy’s final years and what she learned from the experience, something she shares in her new book, “Gentle on My Mind: In Sickness and in Health with Glen Campbell.” She also reveals how it’s led her to advocate for other family members living through similar experiences.

And how is COVID-19 affecting caregivers? We check in with Dr. Elizabeth Malko, Florida Blue’s Vice President & Chief Medical Officer for Medicare Solutions, about the state of caregiving in the state and how COVID-19 has posed a particular challenge to those living in assisted living facilities.

How will you feel about life when we’re in our 70s, 80s or 90s? A documentary filmmaker wondered the same thing. Sky Bergman was lucky enough to have a grandmother not only still living, but still going to the gym, at the age of 99. Sky turned her camera on her grandmother and other older adults and discovered what it means to live A Life Well Lived. She shares some of their secrets.

Dr. Roger Landry is a nationally recognized thought leader on aging and the author of “Live Long Die Short: A Guide to Authentic Health and Successful Aging.” He talks to Growing Bolder about some of his thoughts on aging and longevity.