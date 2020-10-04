Growing Bolder: Ken Dychtwald; Sugar, Sugar; Joan Benoit Samuelson

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Over the past 40+ years, Dr. Ken Dychtwald has emerged as North America’s foremost visionary and original thinker regarding the lifestyle, marketing, health care, economic and workforce implications of boomers and older adults. Ken is a psychologist, gerontologist, and best-selling author of 17 books on aging-related issues, including his newest “What Retirees Want: A Holistic View of Life’s Third Age.” Find out what happens when two of the top thought leaders on Aging in America get together. Growing Bolder CEO Marc Middleton goes one-on-one with Age Wave CEO Ken Dychtwald.

Have you decided to try and cut down on sugar? Even just tossing out the obvious candidates, such as soda or desserts, may not be as effective as you’d think thanks to added sugars. Learn 5 reasons why you should be making every effort to cut down on sugar.

Joan Benoit Samuelson may be the most inspiring female distance runner ever. In 1984 she won gold in the first Women’s Marathon ever held at the Olympics. Just weeks ago at the age of 61, she completed the Boston Marathon within 30 minutes of her very first time, exactly forty years ago. Joan shares with Growing Bolder what she believes it takes to stay in the race at any age.