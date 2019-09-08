Growing Bolder: Kathy Freston; Jim Carlton; Mavis Albin; Hank Will; Raymond Barry

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Kathy Freston; Jim Carlton; Mavis Albin; Hank Will; Raymond Barry

You know you should lose weight and lower your blood pressure, but retooling your whole diet can feel so overwhelming. Health and wellness expert Kathy Freston instead wants you to start leaning toward a healthier lifestyle, one tweak at a time.

Jim Carlton is many things — a great musician, a talented songwriter and a hilarious comedian who ended up choosing to stay out of the spotlight. Because when it came time to make that choice, Jim felt there were other things in life every bit as important.

Mavis Albin, the 76-year-old captain of the Celadrin Tigerettes, one of toughest, most dominating senior women’s basketball teams ever, explains why it’s never too late to rediscover the passions of your youth … and to kick a little butt.

If you desire to have a more self-sufficient and self-reliant life, farmer, scientist and author Hank Will wants you believe you can create a much better life for yourself than the PR pundits would have you believe when selling you their stuff.

He’s been starring on stage and on screen for 50 years, but Raymond Barry thinks he’s just getting started. We catch up with one of the most unusual, interesting and introspective actors you’ll ever meet.


