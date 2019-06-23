 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Julie Andrews; Ciji Ware; Richard Sterban; Dr. Emily Richardson

Julie Andrews is one of the most beloved movie musical stars of all time. When her famous voice was silenced after a failed surgery, many wondered what she’d do next. There should have been no surprises that she’d come up with something big.

Bestselling author Ciji Ware says there’s a revolution underway. Find out why the 70-year-old is encouraging others to start Growing Bolder in their chosen fields and how she’s taking some bold risks herself that are changing her life. Plus, find out how her ancestors’ history inspired her new works of fiction.

He’s one of the most famous bass voices in music history, and now Richard Sterban is telling stories from his career. From getting his start with Elvis Presley to joining the Oak Ridge Boys, he’s been at the forefront of music history.

When it comes down to it, we’re all students our whole lives long. It used to be unusual to see a middle-aged person on a college campus, but these days, older students are everywhere. Dr. Emily Richardson explains how lifelong learning programs can change lives.


