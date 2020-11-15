 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Journalist Celeste Headlee; Songwriter Jimmy Webb; Journey’s Jonathan Cain

Growing Bolder is all about being able to reach out and to be there for others. Communication may be the most important tool we have to do just that, but for so many of us, that can be a struggle. Long-time NPR host and author Celeste Headlee is here to help. She’s the co-host of “Retro Report on PBS” and the author of two books, “We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter” and latest is “Do Nothing: How To Break Away From Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving.”

Then, Jimmy Webb wrote some of the most beloved songs of the 1960s and ’70s, for everyone from Barbra Streisand to the Fifth Dimension to Frank Sinatra. But it was his collaborations with the late Glen Campbell that forever changed him. He reveals how Campbell’s death affected him and what he remembers best about their long friendship and partnership.

And Jonathan Cain, the longtime keyboard player from Journey, shares the kind of wisdom and advice that only comes from facing tough times. Don’t stop believing!


