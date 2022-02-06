 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Journalist and Author Steven Petrow; TV Sitcom Writer and Author Susan Silver; Artist Harold Garde

by (WMFE)


Is there any way to make having difficult conversations a little easier? National newspaper columnist Steven Petrow may have the answer. He lays it all out under the heading, Stupid Things I won’t Do When I Get Old! With good advice for those of all ages.

She was one of the first female sitcom writers in television. Author Susan Silver takes a look back at classic shows and the impact series like The Mary Tyler Moore Show are still having today.

Catch up with an American abstract artist who is still pushing boundaries in his 90’s. Harold Garde shares his impressions as he continues to create some of his best work.


