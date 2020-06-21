Growing Bolder: Johnny Wimbrey; Sheila McCauley Keyes; Tony Handler; Anne Karpf

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



It’s never too late to turn your life around. Johnny Wimbrey was smoking pot by 8, dealing crack by 14 and grew up living in shelters and on the streets. Today, he’s a top motivational speaker. Johnny talks to Growing Bolder about his incredible transformation and how he’s proving every day people do and can change their direction in life. Find out how to flip the switch in your own life.

Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a segregated Alabama bus changed the nation forever. Her niece looks back on her famous auntie’s legacy, sharing never-before-told stories from the family’s perspective. In the memoir, “Our Auntie Rosa,” Parks’ niece Sheila McCauley Keys shares her memories of her father’s sister, Rosa.

Not even six different types of cancer and more than 20 surgeries can slow Tony Handler down. We catch up with this 75-year-old triathlon superstar.

There is no question our society still stigmatizes aging. Author and sociologist Anne Karpf says enough is enough. She explains how she’s helping to change the narrative around aging by helping to show its opportunities, beauty and excitement.