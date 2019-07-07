Growing Bolder: John Suscovich; Billy Franks; John Wood; Chuck Freuler

A lot of us say we want to change our lives, but few of us do it. John Suscovich has changed his life about as dramatically as one can. Find out how he went from being a regular on the “Howard Stern Show” to starting his own farm.

Julie Tharp thought she’d never hear that sentence. But when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it triggered something inside, an attitude, a mindset, whatever you want to call it. She was not going let it dominate her life.

Did you know certain spices can not only add flavor but they can also bolster your health? Before you reach for the salt shaker, registered dietitian Dr. Susan Mitchell reveals the other options that can spice up your dish and improve your health.

Billy Franks is a singer/songwriter that you’ve probably never heard of. That’s OK, neither had 10 of biggest stars of rock. So why did they record songs for a tribute album to him? He explains.

Former Microsoft executive John Wood is on a mission to change lives through the power of books. Find out how his program, Room to Read, is making a difference across the world and why he believes you don’t have to be rich to change lives.

At 50, Chuck Freuler realized he was out of shape and unhealthy. He started to exercise, and now, at 85, he’s one of the fastest competitors in his age group at triathlon. Find out how what an active lifestyle has done for him over the past 35 years.