Growing Bolder: John Corbett; Nik Wallenda; Martha Jo Mahoney; Ari Seth Cohen

Actor John Corbett is loving his career, loving his various opportunities to explore creative projects and loving his partner of nearly 20 years, the iconic Bo Derek. As he once again steps into the shoes of Lara Jean’s dad in the popular Netflix film series “To All the Boys,” Corbett checks in with GB about his path to stardom and shares what it’s like to keep discovering yourself at various stages of your life.

Nik Wallenda is an acrobat, aerialist, daredevil, high wire artist and an author. The “King of the Hire Wire” talks to Growing Bolder about his boldest adventures and his plans for what may be most dangerous stunt yet — a high wire walk over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

Martha Jo Mahoney‘s life changed in the most unexpected ways when she picked up a paintbrush and start expressing herself through art.

The works of influential fashion blogger, photographer, author and filmmaker Ari Seth Cohen are advancing an appreciation for an age group that’s usually ignored. He shares what inspired his Advanced Style project.