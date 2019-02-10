Growing Bolder: Joey Grey; Dr. Laura Carstensen; Dr. Sharon Wasserstrom; Dominique Browning

Joel Grey is also one of those rare actors to score the show business hat trick by winning a Golden Globe, an Oscar and a Tony. He’s done it all but he’s not done yet. Find out why he launched a new career in his 70s and what he can teach you about taking pictures with your phone.

He looks like Paul, sounds like Paul and except for being right-handed he even plays like Paul! John Babcock‘s career has been a magical mystery tour.

Is tea really that good for you? What are the best types of tea to drink? And does it matter if you use loose tea or tea bags? Registered dietician Dr. Susan Mitchell has the straight talk on drinking smart.

Several fascinating new studies suggest a desire to live a long life can be almost as important as your genes. Dr. Laura Carstensen, one of the world’s foremost authorities on aging, says there’s no question your attitude plays a crucial role in your lifespan. She explains.

The role of your physician is changing. No longer are they merely in charge of treating illnesses; these days, more and more physicians are acting as a catalyst to help their patients prevent diseases and in some cases, reverse diseases already in progress. Dr. Sharon Wasserstrom of the UCF College of Medicine, explains how lifestyle medicine is changing the way doctors and patients interact.

Like many people, Dominique Browning found herself the victim of the economy. Suddenly, the highly successful magazine editor-in-chief was out of a job and panicking. Find out what she learned about slowing down and enjoying the little things in life.