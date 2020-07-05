 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Jim Abbott; Richard Burns; David Hackett; DeEtte Sauer

Jim Abbott is one of the most inspirational athletes of all time, and he’s still inspiring people worldwide to believe in themselves and their potential, no matter what odds they’re facing in life.

At the age of 38, high-powered ad exec Richard Burns was struck down with a stroke and declared dead. This is the story of his incredible comeback.

David Hackett is a skateboarding pioneer and living legend who not only still rides professionally in his 50s, he’s also now a life coach, recovery expert, fine artist and graphic designer.

When DeEtte Sauer decided to lose weight, she not only transformed her life, she also discovered a hidden talent that’s now a major part of her life.

 


