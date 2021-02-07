Growing Bolder: Jillian Michaels; Dr. Mohammed Elamir

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Jillian Michaels is one of the most famous fitness trainers in the world, known for using tough love to achieve extreme results. For a decade, she was the face of the hit television show, “The Biggest Loser.” Today, she’s talking to Growing Bolder about her own personal transformation, from an overweight kid to what she’s learned about inspiring the kind of mental outlook it takes for anyone to gain control over their weight, their health and their lives.

Plus, science is taking us places we never expected to see in our lifetimes, but there have been fascinating advances that are rewriting what just a few years ago was thought impossible. Advances in hyperbaric medicine offer new and effective potential to heal the brain. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can offer unparalleled recovery from strokes and brain injuries. It can stimulate stem cell production, increase blood flow and prevent cognitive decline. The first hyperbaric oxygen therapy center in the U.S. recently opened in The Villages, Florida and we check in with Dr. Mohammed Elamir, a board-certified physician at AVIV Clinics to learn more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment and how this fascinating medical treatment may play a roles in our futures.