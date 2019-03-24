Growing Bolder: Jean Chatzky; Debbie Allen; Dr. Robert Masson; Eric Goldfarb

Famed financial expert Jean Chatzky says if you take care of your health, your wealth will follow. Get her tips for strengthening your health-wealth connection.

Debbie Allen is a legendary choreographer, actress, director, producer and one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood. And she accomplished all of this while overcoming her industry’s sexism, racism and now ageism. We catch up with this force of nature and discover her secrets to success, as well as her greatest source of pride.

Dr. Robert Masson is a world-renowned neurosurgeon with a passion for living a life of adventures and opportunities. He offers a pep talk for setting — and, more importantly, achieving — goals in your life.

In the documentary Impossible Dreamers, Emmy Award winning producer Eric Goldfarb, who has worked on shows like Amazing Race and Naked and Afraid, shines the spotlight on a group of stereotype-smashing, age-defying athletes. The result is a moving and empowering documentary.