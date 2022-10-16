Growing Bolder: Integrative Physiologist, James Hicks, Eco-Warrior Rabbi Ed Rosenthal
James Hicks, Ph.D., is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California in Irvine. He’s developed a new class called Exercise as Medicine that examines how and why physical activity can actually work better for us than pills. He shares his tips for incorporating movement into your life.
Then, discover how Rabbi Ed Rosenthal turned his love for the ocean into a religious experience with his organization called Scubi Jew.
And meet a woman who saw a need in her community and decided to step up and try to make a difference.
