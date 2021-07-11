Growing Bolder: Integrative Medicine Expert Dr. Frank Lipman; Pioneering Photographer Annie Griffiths

Dr. Frank Lipman is one of the pioneers of integrative medicine and he says there is a whole new set of rules to follow when it comes to healthy aging. He describes the health scare he suffered that turned out to be caused by the healthy diet he was on. Find out why he says some of the popular “healthy” diets may be doing more harm than good. In this in-depth conversation, he’ll share the changes you should make in your diet that can make a big difference in your health.

Annie Griffiths broke the gender barrier when she became one of the first female photographers at National Geographic, but she didn’t stop there. She helped bring women’s issues into focus across six different continents. She’s now dedicated to using her talents to bring exposure to a variety of aid organizations around the world.