Growing Bolder: Integrative Medicine Expert Dr. Frank Lipman; Award Winning Photographer and Philanthropist Annie Griffiths

Dr. Frank Lipman is a trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine who believes our definition of health is all wrong. Instead of simply the absence of disease he defines health as a complete state of physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social wellbeing. In this interview he shares his new set of rules for aging well, which includes a discussion about the microbiome, monitoring your own blood chemistry, and the most beneficial foods to eat.

Annie Griffiths broke the gender barrier when she became one of the first female photographers at National Geographic, but she didn’t stop there. She helped bring women’s issues into focus across six different continents. She’s now dedicated to using her talents to bring exposure to a variety of aid organizations around the world.