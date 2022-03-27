Growing Bolder: Iconic Rock Photographer Henry Diltz; Caregiving on Ice; Author and Journalist Barbara Hannah Grufferman

Meet a photographer whose works are featured on hundreds of album covers, and whose photos give us a visual history of the last five decades of popular music. His photos offer rare, unguarded insight into events like the Monterey Pop Festival and Woodstock, and into the lives of legendary artists such as Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and more. Hear why today, Henry Diltz is more passionate about life than ever.

Gliding Stars is a nationwide program that encourages special needs kids to go skating. Paired with able-bodied volunteers, the ice offers exercise, independence, and joy in a most unexpected way for both clients and volunteers.

Growing Bolder contributor Barbara Hannah Grufferman knew her life was going to change after turning 50 but never expected it to be quite like this. Instead of experiencing withdrawal and decline, the author and journalist launched into the most vibrant, prolific, and adventurous period of her life. Now, she wants to share what she’s learned in the hopes that you can experience it too.