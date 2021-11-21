 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Hotelier, Entrepreneur and Author Chip Conley; Photographer Clyde Butcher

by (WMFE)


Hotelier and Author Chip Conley started the Modern Elder Academy. It’s the world’s very first wisdom school that’s dedicated to helping people navigate their mid-life. He joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton in a conversation that will help shift your mindset on what’s possible as we age.

Clyde Butcher is the foremost landscape photographer in America today. In fact, people compare him to the legendary Ansel Adams. Butcher is also a conservationist and humanitarian who believes his purpose is to inspire us to appreciate and protect the true beauty of nature.   

 


