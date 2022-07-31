Growing Bolder: Homeless Advocate Rev. Mary Downey; Classic Cars Expert Scott Brandt; Get Moving With the Calendar Girls

In Central Florida, hotels and motels in the tourist corridor serve as temporary housing for the workforce that is priced out of most housing options. Rev. Mary Downey felt called to make a difference for these families, especially the children. She founded the nonprofit Hope Partnership, which helps homeless families get back on their feet. She offers encouragement for anyone inspired to make a difference but uncertain how to start.

Scott Brandt was an artist who was desperately searching for a way to earn a living. He became frustrated by trying to figure out what to do when what you love just doesn’t put enough food on the table. His answer came when he traded in his canvas for the collectability of classic cars. He explains how his love for art and need for commerce all came together in a business called Motoexotica.

The Calendar Girls are a group of women in southwest Florida who are out to prove that dance is not strictly an activity for the young. Self-described as “maturity in motion,” not only do they perform at all kinds of community events, but every time they do, they prove that age is a state of mind. Hear what happened when these women, all between the ages of 50 and 80, created a dance team that’s been turning heads, supporting charities, and smashing the stereotypes of age.