Growing Bolder: Haircare Entrepreneur Angel Cornelius; Neuroscientist and Brain Health Expert Dr. Michael Merzenich

Entrepreneur Angel Cornelius had an idea for a new product. An all-natural hair care system made specifically for people with gray hair, which she prefers to call silver. The company she started in her kitchen has grown into a national brand available on QVC. Find out how instead of covering up her premature gray she decided to celebrate it.

Neuroscientist Michael Merzenich, PH.D. is considered the Godfather of Neuroplasticity. He says cognitive decline is not inevitable as we get older. His groundbreaking research has changed the way scientists and researchers think about the brain. He joins Growing Bolder for a fascinating conversation about what he’s learned, proving old dogs can learn new tricks.


