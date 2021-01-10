Growing Bolder: Gretchen Rubin; Larry McCool; Dig Into Community Gardens

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Gretchen Rubin is one of the most influential voices in self help. She says it is possible to experience happiness, even in 2020 and in the midst of a global pandemic. She shares her tips for surviving this stressful year.

Then, health experts are warning we may see a “twindemic” this year when flu season collides with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how to protect yourself and your family.

Also in this episode, there is no question that social ties create positive health effects and something as simple as a community garden can be the catalyst that brings a building full of strangers together. Learn what happened when neighbors started working together toward a common goal, raising plants and growing friendships in the process.

And finally, we’re going to introduce you to someone who has stood up for the rights of others his entire life. Larry McCool is still right in the middle of things, showing up at protests with his “No Drama Llama” Caesar. McCool explains how animals can not only light up your life, they can have an extraordinary effect on sad and tense situations.