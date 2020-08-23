Growing Bolder: Gretchen Rubin; Janice Lennard; Abel James; Nelson Dellis

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



An important part of creating the life you want is taking charge of your everyday life. A best-selling author says she’s tapped into the secrets of achieving that. Gretchen Rubin rose to fame with her wildly successful book, The Happiness Project, but even before she became a household name, she was a huge success. A graduate of Yale Law School, she clerked for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor before becoming a writer. Gretchen talks to Growing Bolder about the habits that sabotage our lives and how we can break bad habits and create good ones.

Meet the 72-year-old yoga and Pilates guru who has everyone talking. The graceful and inspirational Janice Lennard explains why she embraces aging.

You want no-nonsense, common sense nutrition advice? Abel James is the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world and he says he can change your entire way of eating with just one sentence.

Nelson Dellis is the four-time USA memory champion, a mountaineer and Alzheimer’s disease activist. He shares the emotional story behind it all.