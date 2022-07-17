Growing Bolder: Gerontologist and Author Tracey Gendron; 100 Year-Old Runner Mike Fremont; Skydiving Legend Bill Booth

Tracey Gendron is a nationally recognized gerontologist who believes everything you think you know about aging is wrong! She says the most important indicator as to whether your future will be one of opportunity or one of loss is your attitude. She explains the changes you can make in your outlook on life that will result in your best chance at good health and happiness in the coming years.

Mike Fremont was told he had three months to live. Doctors said his colon cancer was untreatable. That was 30 years ago. This year Fremont turned 100 and celebrated by setting a world record in track and field. What happened? What did Fremont do to defy his condition? Here is his remarkable story, and the changes he made that he believes can have the same results for everyone.

Bill Booth is the inventor of the tandem parachute, making it possible for anyone to experience skydiving. He explains how jumping from a plane completely changed his approach to life. The adventures he’s been on and the things he’s experienced would never have happened without a desire to explore, which he says was triggered by that first giant leap of faith.