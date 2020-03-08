Growing Bolder: George Wallace; Dr. Roger Landry; Joyce Carpati; Daniel Levitin
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Since the ’70s, George Wallace has been making us all laugh with his hilarious stand-up routines. Now in his 60s, he’s sharing what he’s learned through his life. Plus, he reflects on his late friend Robin Williams.
We used to think that living a long life was kind of a fluke, that if you made it to a ripe old age, it was part genetics and a lot of luck. We thought wrong. Dr. Roger Landry, a top longevity researcher, explains how YOU have the power to determine your lifespan.
Joyce Carpati is fashionable, vibrant and most importantly, proud to embrace her age. Find out how the 82-year-old is spreading the message that the right attitude, not a lot of anti-aging products, is all you need to look and feel fabulous.
We are drowning in data with expectations to make more complex and faster decisions than ever before. Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin says this is a really bad habit for our brains. Get his tips for getting out of this trap.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity