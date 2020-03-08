 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: George Wallace; Dr. Roger Landry; Joyce Carpati; Daniel Levitin

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Since the ’70s, George Wallace has been making us all laugh with his hilarious stand-up routines. Now in his 60s, he’s sharing what he’s learned through his life. Plus, he reflects on his late friend Robin Williams.

We used to think that living a long life was kind of a fluke, that if you made it to a ripe old age, it was part genetics and a lot of luck. We thought wrong. Dr. Roger Landry, a top longevity researcher, explains how YOU have the power to determine your lifespan.

Joyce Carpati is fashionable, vibrant and most importantly, proud to embrace her age. Find out how the 82-year-old is spreading the message that the right attitude, not a lot of anti-aging products, is all you need to look and feel fabulous.

We are drowning in data with expectations to make more complex and faster decisions than ever before. Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin says this is a really bad habit for our brains. Get his tips for getting out of this trap.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP