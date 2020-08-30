Growing Bolder: Gay Hanna; Ben Beach; Dr. Deborah German; Pamela Quigley

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gay Hanna; Ben Beach; Dr. Deborah German; Pamela Quigley

Our later years are a time to return to some of the things that really matter in life. Find out how tapping into your creativity, something you may have been ignoring since you left childhood, can help make you healthier and happier. Someone who’s been working tirelessly for years to spread that good news is the Director of National Center for Creative Aging, Dr. Gay Hanna.

Ben Beach holds one of the most amazing records in sports and it’s a record he breaks every year. Now in his mid-60s, the man who has run 48 straight Boston Marathons explains why and how he keeps going.

Dr. Deborah German is Dean of the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Her employees and students are changing the future of healthcare.

If you have a voice and you have a passion, it’s never been easier to find an audience. The gatekeepers are gone. If you’ve got something to say, you’ve got a home on the Internet. That’s exactly what Pamela Quigley has done.


