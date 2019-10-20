 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Gavin MacLeod, Dan Clark, Babette Hughes, Eric Maisel

by (WMFE)

For the first time ever, TV’s most beloved captain Gavin MacLeod talks about the night he nearly killed himself and what he’s learned about learning to never give up on your dreams.

Dan Clark, one of the world’s top motivational speakers, says we’ve got the idea of success all wrong. It’s not about bigger houses, cooler cars and more money; it’s about wanting what we get so that our lives matter. He explains.

Babette Hughes will change everything you think you know about aging. The 90-year-old author of four books explains why society has it all wrong when it comes to getting older and why this is without doubt, the most exciting time of her life.

Are we all creative people? Can we learn to be more creative? Can an artist follow specific steps to become a successful creative person? Eric Maisel, one of America’s top creativity coaches, offers tips for pursuing a passion for the arts.


About Growing Bolder

Resilience and risk taking.

