Growing Bolder: Gavin MacLeod, Dan Clark, Babette Hughes, Eric Maisel

For the first time ever, TV’s most beloved captain Gavin MacLeod talks about the night he nearly killed himself and what he’s learned about learning to never give up on your dreams.

Dan Clark, one of the world’s top motivational speakers, says we’ve got the idea of success all wrong. It’s not about bigger houses, cooler cars and more money; it’s about wanting what we get so that our lives matter. He explains.

Babette Hughes will change everything you think you know about aging. The 90-year-old author of four books explains why society has it all wrong when it comes to getting older and why this is without doubt, the most exciting time of her life.

Are we all creative people? Can we learn to be more creative? Can an artist follow specific steps to become a successful creative person? Eric Maisel, one of America’s top creativity coaches, offers tips for pursuing a passion for the arts.