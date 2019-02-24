 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Gary Marcus; David Browne; Gretchen Gannas; Mark Noonan

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Think it’s too late to learn that skill you’ve always dreamed about pursuing? Think again. NYU psychology professor Gary Marcus says a growing field of research proves you can learn anything at any age, from learning to play an instrument to speaking a new language.

Before her death at the age of 13, Talia Castellano became an Internet sensation and the unofficial face of childhood cancer worldwide. Her biggest dream was that her example would inspire much-needed funding to support researchers in their efforts save the lives of the 13,000 children diagnosed every year. Growing Bolder was privileged to spend time with this extraordinary young woman and we proudly share her message of joy.

It’s tough enough to eat right when you feel good but what about when you feel awful? Registered dietitian Dr. Susan Mitchell offers straight talk about eating smart during a difficult time.

Everyone always talks about how great and significant the 1960s were, but what about the ’70s, particularly 1970? Rolling Stone music editor David Browne describes how four major albums — and the breakup of three iconic bands — changed everything.

For decades, Gretchen Ganas has been battling cancer. When she was diagnosed in 2012 with what doctors said was a terminal, rare disease, she opted out of chemo in favor of literary therapy. She shares what she’s learned as she faces death.

After the tragic death of his wife, Mark Noonan realized it was time to step off the high-powered career ladder and focus instead on something that would fulfill him. He found it, and wants to help you, too, discover your true passion.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP