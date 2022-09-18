Growing Bolder: Founder and CEO of The Super Age Bradley Schurman; Physician, Photographer, and Licensed Drone Pilot Claire Johnson
Bradley Schurman is one of the world’s preeminent demographic futurists and author of The Super Age: Decoding Our Demographic Destiny. He explains how our lives are about to be radically impacted as, for the first time in human history, there will soon be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18.
Dr. Claire Johnson is a medical doctor, healthcare consultant, marathoner, photographer, and licensed drone pilot. She uses her varied experiences as an example of how all our lives can completely transform if we can simply find the courage to say yes to opportunity.
