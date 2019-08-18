Growing Bolder: Florence Henderson; The Iron Nun; Jimmy Sturr; Enid Borden; Lillie Leonardi

Florence Henderson was one of America’s most beloved TV mom. She died in 2016 at the age of 82, but before her death, we were thrilled to host her on Growing Bolder Radio. In our conversation, she revealed why she was enjoying her career in her late 70s as much — if not more than — her career in the ’70s. She explained how she combatted ageism and why setting goals is so essential.

She’s the oldest person ever to finish the Ironman Triathlon and even helped launch new age groups in the sport but Sister Madonna Buder, aka the Iron Nun, says it’s not about setting records or getting accolades. Her real mission is to encourage others to discover and develop their God-given gifts for the benefit of all. Get inspired by her incredible spirit and passion for fitness.

Jimmy Sturr has won an incredible 18 Grammy Awards — more than Paul McCartney, Beyonce or Leonard Bernstein — and you’ve probably never heard of him. The undisputed King of Polka gives us a history lesson on this rich musical tradition.

Senior hunger is a serious problem in this country, yet few people are talking about it. Enid Borden is on a mission to not only feed the hungry but to solve the problem of hunger. She explains what you can do today to be a part of the solution.

On Sept. 11, 2001, FBI agent and 25-year law enforcement veteran Lillie Leonardi responded to the crash site of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. What she says she saw there will surprise — a field full of angels. She explains.