Growing Bolder: Fashion Designer Arlinda McIntosh; Author Bruce Feiler

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Bruce Feiler is the creator of the NBC hit show “Council of Dads.” He shares how his own cancer challenge sparked the idea and what he’s learned about coping with the “lifequakes” we will inevitably face in our own lives.

Plus, Arlinda McIntosh shares her American success story. Once upon a time, she was a newly divorced single mother, desperate to survive. Today, her fashions are worn by some of the most famous people in entertainment. Now in her 60s. she’s connecting with an entirely new audience thanks to her passion for embracing social media.

And, despite the pandemic, are you still finding ways to remain connected to people? One of the most common issues we all face as we age is loneliness and coronavirus has only made things more difficult. Learn tips for staying connected through technology.

Finally, far too many of us aren’t getting enough exercise. One of the top reasons is the dread associated with hitting the gym that so many of us experience. We’re going to introduce you to a group of women in their 80s and 90s who’ve unlocked the key to staying active — weekly tennis matches!