Growing Bolder: Ernie Hudson; Larry Pino; Suzelle Poole; Marion Ross

by (WMFE)

Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson talks to Growing Bolder about the importance of keeping a positive attitude. See how he’s been able to keep his, even as he’s watched some of his acting contemporaries become huge international stars.

If you couldn’t find an assisted living center good enough for your mother, would you build one? Larry Pino did. How is it different than traditional centers? What did he learn during the process. He explains.

Meet the 77-year-old ballerina who still teaches classes and dances up to two hours herself every day. Madame Suzelle Poole reveals what she’s learned about staying active as you age and shares her tips for staying active and engaged for your lifetime.

Marion Ross played the matriarch of the Cunningham family on the beloved TV show Happy Days. The show made her a superstar forever, yet it didn’t protect her from second guessing her career, her marriage and her purpose.


