Growing Bolder: Eric Alexander; Dave Barry; Mary Flynn; David Clark

Eric Alexander is a world-class mountaineer but he’s not out to summit the world’s top peaks alone: he’s helping those with disabilities live their dreams.
Dave Barry is one of our most beloved humorists and he’s bringing that same wit to his dual life as the father of a teenager and now, a grandfather, too.
Mary Flynn is an award-winning writer of poetry and fiction and she has a hopeful message for anyone who thinks it’s too late to create the life they love.
David Clark went from a drug addicted, alcoholic 320-pound man to a lean, clean, motivation machine. Get inspired to overcome your demons in life.
