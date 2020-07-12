 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Eric Alexander; Dave Barry; Mary Flynn; David Clark

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Eric Alexander is a world-class mountaineer but he’s not out to summit the world’s top peaks alone: he’s helping those with disabilities live their dreams.

Dave Barry is one of our most beloved humorists and he’s bringing that same wit to his dual life as the father of a teenager and now, a grandfather, too.

Mary Flynn is an award-winning writer of poetry and fiction and she has a hopeful message for anyone who thinks it’s too late to create the life they love.

David Clark went from a drug addicted, alcoholic 320-pound man to a lean, clean, motivation machine. Get inspired to overcome your demons in life.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP