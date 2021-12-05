Growing Bolder: Eco-Warrior Rabbi Ed Rosenthal; Integrative Physiologist James Hicks

Eco-Warrior/Rabbi Ed Rosenthal has become a cult figure by connecting his love of religion with his passion for the water. He inspires college students to dive in to protect our oceans. It’s why he’s become known as the “Rabbi of the Reef.”

James Hicks is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California in Irvine. He’s developed a new class called Exercise as Medicine that examines how and why physical activity can actually work better for us than pills.

And meet a woman who saw a need in her community and decided to step up and try to make a difference.