Growing Bolder: Eco-Warrior and Living Lands and Waters Founder Chad Pregracke; The Lobster Lady Virginia Oliver; Trailblazer Donna Orender

Living Lands and Waters founder Chad Pregracke is on a mission to clean the garbage out of our rivers. He was 17 years old when he became appalled by the pollution in the Mississippi River and vowed to clean it up. To date, his organization has removed 10 million pounds of trash and is still going strong. 

101 year oldVirginia Oliver has lived most of her life on the water. She’s the oldest lobster fisherman alive. She also drives to the local grocery store every day to buy supplies for her favorite activity, cooking for her family. Hear Virginia’s secrets to a long and happy life.  

Donna Orender is a former pro basketball all-star turned sports executive who is now dedicated to helping young women level the playing field in life. By founding WOW she is inspiring the next generation of women to shoot for the stars.  


